What Happened On The First Day Of Prince Harry's UK Security Court Case?
Prince Harry is back in court in the United Kingdom for the right to pay for his family's security. NBC News outlined the Duke of Sussex is in court challenging the British government's refusal to let him pay for his family's security detail during an upcoming trip to the UK.
To summarize the confusing situation, after Harry and wife Meghan Markle's stepped back from their royal duties, the government cut their security detail because they were no longer working royal family members. However, because Harry and Meghan draw so much media attention in the UK, BuzzFeed News reported Harry wants to pay for the security detail for his family to keep them safe when they visit — but the British government won't let him. Harry's legal representative told NBC News that the prince wants to bring son Archie and daughter Lilibet to the UK so they can "know his home country," but a visit is "too risky without proper police protection."
As it stands, Queen Elizabeth II will soon celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, but the family can't visit until the security problem is solved. Perhaps his father Prince Charles, the future king, can help Harry move this decision along? Here's what we know about Harry's first day in court.
Prince Harry says he was given 'insufficient information'
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry claimed he was given "insufficient information" on the decision about his government-funded bodyguards for his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom during his first hearing at Royal Courts of Justice in London. The Duke of Sussex is hitting back at the Home Office for their 2020 decision to refuse Harry and his family the "same degree" of "personal protective security" when they visit from abroad, even though the duke offered to bear the cost himself.
The Guardian reported that Harry decided to wage his latest legal battle against the British government after visiting the UK to unveil the statue of Princess Diana in 2021. During his visit, the security put in place didn't prevent a swarm of photographers from chasing after his car. Shaheed Fatima QC told the court, "This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he returns." In light of Queen Elizabeth II's momentous festivities, let's hope Harry can resolve this matter soon.