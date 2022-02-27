What Happened On The First Day Of Prince Harry's UK Security Court Case?

Prince Harry is back in court in the United Kingdom for the right to pay for his family's security. NBC News outlined the Duke of Sussex is in court challenging the British government's refusal to let him pay for his family's security detail during an upcoming trip to the UK.

To summarize the confusing situation, after Harry and wife Meghan Markle's stepped back from their royal duties, the government cut their security detail because they were no longer working royal family members. However, because Harry and Meghan draw so much media attention in the UK, BuzzFeed News reported Harry wants to pay for the security detail for his family to keep them safe when they visit — but the British government won't let him. Harry's legal representative told NBC News that the prince wants to bring son Archie and daughter Lilibet to the UK so they can "know his home country," but a visit is "too risky without proper police protection."

As it stands, Queen Elizabeth II will soon celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, but the family can't visit until the security problem is solved. Perhaps his father Prince Charles, the future king, can help Harry move this decision along? Here's what we know about Harry's first day in court.