Married At First Sight's Michael Dishes On His Journey To Find A Wife And What He Wants For The Future - Exclusive Interview
"Married at First Sight" Season 14 is currently airing, and viewers are desperate to find out which couples made their relationships work once the cameras stopped rolling. Michael Morency tied the knot with Jasmina in the new season, and fans are now wondering whether the couple is in it for the long haul.
Michael, or Mike as he's often referred to, decided to take the plunge on "Married at First Sight" after being thought of as a bit of a "player" by his friends. However, as Michael revealed to Nicki Swift during an exclusive interview, he was serious about finding love on the show. And fans will be excited to hear that outside of reality TV, Michael keeps himself busy with photo booth company Glow Booth USA, and his work as a personal trainer.
Nicki Swift caught up with Michael to discuss his "Married at First Sight" journey, and to find out why he was ready to commit to Jasmina on the show.
MAFS was 'worth the risk'
Your sister convinced you to sign up for the show. Were you reluctant at all, or were you ready to take the leap and appear on "Married at First Sight"?
I don't think it's possible to ever be "ready" to get "Married at First Sight," it's such a unique experience that no one can ever really prepare you for. But, I knew I was ready to be married, and to potentially find my person, so embarking on this journey was worth the risk.
How did you feel about Pastor Calvin saying you weren't the "easiest person to read"? Do you feel like you had a guard up going into this process?
I understand why Pastor Cal said I was hard to read because I am not the most animated person, especially depending on the setting that you meet me. But I did not intentionally have my guard up. It naturally takes me a little while to warm up to people.
In the first episode, you were repeatedly quizzed about your past reputation as a player. Was it difficult leaving your single life behind?
Leaving my single life behind was not difficult because looking at the pros and cons of being single vs. being married, the pros outweigh the cons 10 times over.
Michael wants 'a minimum of two kids'
What do your friends think about you going on the show?
Most of my friends were actually surprisingly supportive of me making this decision, but I can tell they were nervous about me making such a big leap. I was grateful for their support because it allowed me to feel even better about the decision I was making.
You revealed that you want to start a family and continue your family name as soon as possible. How many kids would you like to have, and where do you see yourself in five years?
I would like to have a minimum of two kids. Coming from a big family, I see the beauty, love, and support that a big family brings. I have a lot of goals between now and five years from now, but the most important to me are to have: a growing family, a growing business, and a loving marriage. If I can accomplish those things, everything else will fall into place.
"Married at First Sight" airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.