Married At First Sight's Michael Dishes On His Journey To Find A Wife And What He Wants For The Future - Exclusive Interview

Your sister convinced you to sign up for the show. Were you reluctant at all, or were you ready to take the leap and appear on "Married at First Sight"?

I don't think it's possible to ever be "ready" to get "Married at First Sight," it's such a unique experience that no one can ever really prepare you for. But, I knew I was ready to be married, and to potentially find my person, so embarking on this journey was worth the risk.

How did you feel about Pastor Calvin saying you weren't the "easiest person to read"? Do you feel like you had a guard up going into this process?

I understand why Pastor Cal said I was hard to read because I am not the most animated person, especially depending on the setting that you meet me. But I did not intentionally have my guard up. It naturally takes me a little while to warm up to people.

In the first episode, you were repeatedly quizzed about your past reputation as a player. Was it difficult leaving your single life behind?

Leaving my single life behind was not difficult because looking at the pros and cons of being single vs. being married, the pros outweigh the cons 10 times over.