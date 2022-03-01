Prince Charles Gets Candid After The Queen's Bout With COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 diagnosis managed to completely change her routine, which is something the monarch isn't used to. Despite having just "mild cold-like symptoms," according to the BBC, the queen wanted to continue her royal engagements by attending them online. Ultimately, though, she had to cancel them, leaving royal fans more concerned than ever before about her health.

On top of that, the queen's positive test couldn't have come at a more awkward time — especially for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After announcing that English citizens did not have to self-isolate because of the virus, he had to add a caveat, and took to Twitter to write, "Covid will not suddenly disappear." In a speech, he added, "Those who would wait for a total end to this war before lifting the remaining regulations would be restricting the liberties of the British people for a long time to come."

That said, Prince Charles — who himself had to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two years — got candid about the queen after her own bout with the virus.