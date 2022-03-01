Prince Charles Gets Candid After The Queen's Bout With COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 diagnosis managed to completely change her routine, which is something the monarch isn't used to. Despite having just "mild cold-like symptoms," according to the BBC, the queen wanted to continue her royal engagements by attending them online. Ultimately, though, she had to cancel them, leaving royal fans more concerned than ever before about her health.
On top of that, the queen's positive test couldn't have come at a more awkward time — especially for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After announcing that English citizens did not have to self-isolate because of the virus, he had to add a caveat, and took to Twitter to write, "Covid will not suddenly disappear." In a speech, he added, "Those who would wait for a total end to this war before lifting the remaining regulations would be restricting the liberties of the British people for a long time to come."
That said, Prince Charles — who himself had to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two years — got candid about the queen after her own bout with the virus.
Queen Elizabeth is finally on the mend
It's not very often that Prince Charles talks about his mother, Queen Elizabeth, but when he does, everyone in the room takes note. The future King of the United Kingdom reassured everyone that the queen is doing much better following her recent bout with COVID-19 and that her symptoms were indeed "mild" as earlier reports had suggested. According to Royal Central, Charles told a crowd in Southend that Her Majesty "feels much better" after isolating for one week.
In fact, The New York Times reported that the queen is back to doing what she does best: going back to work. The monarch held two virtual meetings with the ambassador from Andorra, His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, and the ambassador from Chad, His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, as detailed by People. It seems like PTO days — or personal days off — is something this member of the British royal family clearly doesn't ever enjoy — or ever plans ever take.