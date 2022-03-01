90 Day Fiance's Yara Zaya Pays Emotional Tribute To Her Home Country Of Ukraine

Nearly a week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Yara Zaya took to her Instagram to thank her followers for their support while documenting the support she got at a rally in New Orleans on February 28. "Today we had a peaceful meeting in New Orleans to support the people of Ukraine," Yara wrote, sharing images of herself standing in solidarity with other Ukrainians at the rally. Yara's daughter, Mylah, whom she shares with husband Jovi Dufren, could be seen holding a Ukrainian flag. Yara went on to thank a woman for knitting her a blanket of the Ukrainian flag, saying it "means a lot" to her.

"Thanks for everyone who showed up to support today, and everyone who has supported me through social media," she added. "I am sorry that I have not had the energy to respond to messages or comments."

Meanwhile, Jovi shared an update on Yara's friends and family back in Ukraine, saying they're "terrified" of their current situation. "They don't know what will happen next, many people have little food/supplies," he captioned an Instagram post of himself with Yara in Ukraine from 2018. Despite the uncertainty, Jovi praised the people of Ukraine for "standing up to fight for their country," and noted that Yara has been keeping in touch with her family and friends throughout this terrifying ordeal. He added, "She appreciates all the love and support she has gotten from so many people."