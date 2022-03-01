90 Day Fiance's Yara Zaya Pays Emotional Tribute To Her Home Country Of Ukraine
The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces on February 24 has created a massive outcry around the world with politicians, public figures, and even celebrities condemning Russian president Vladimir Putin's unjust actions. Ukrainians from all over the world are finding support wherever they can, even if they are not physically fighting for their country. In the days after the invasion, Yara Zaya of "90 Day Fiance" fame — who was born in Ukraine and grew up there — shared images of her homeland on Instagram and asked fans for their prayers. "I get calls from friends who are afraid, they hear bombs and do not know what to do... this is crazy," Yara wrote, asking fans to "pray for Ukraine."
Given that the invasion is showing no signs of de-escalating, Ukranians in America are doing all they can to keep the peace and stay united in times of turmoil, staging rallies in different states, per CNN. Seeing this, Yara also stood in solidarity with her home country. She joined a rally in New Orleans and documented her experience.
Yara Zaya and her daughter joined a peaceful protest for Ukraine
Nearly a week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Yara Zaya took to her Instagram to thank her followers for their support while documenting the support she got at a rally in New Orleans on February 28. "Today we had a peaceful meeting in New Orleans to support the people of Ukraine," Yara wrote, sharing images of herself standing in solidarity with other Ukrainians at the rally. Yara's daughter, Mylah, whom she shares with husband Jovi Dufren, could be seen holding a Ukrainian flag. Yara went on to thank a woman for knitting her a blanket of the Ukrainian flag, saying it "means a lot" to her.
"Thanks for everyone who showed up to support today, and everyone who has supported me through social media," she added. "I am sorry that I have not had the energy to respond to messages or comments."
Meanwhile, Jovi shared an update on Yara's friends and family back in Ukraine, saying they're "terrified" of their current situation. "They don't know what will happen next, many people have little food/supplies," he captioned an Instagram post of himself with Yara in Ukraine from 2018. Despite the uncertainty, Jovi praised the people of Ukraine for "standing up to fight for their country," and noted that Yara has been keeping in touch with her family and friends throughout this terrifying ordeal. He added, "She appreciates all the love and support she has gotten from so many people."