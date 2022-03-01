The State Of The Union's Star Was Someone You Wouldn't Expect

Every year, the president of the United States holds a State of the Union address to put a spotlight on their recent achievements, policy changes, and their plans on solving the issues the nation is currently facing. They also take it as an opportunity to invite guests that "represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President."

It was notably started by Ronald Reagan in his 1982 address, when he acknowledged Lenny Skutnik, a government employee who became a national hero when he saved the life of Priscilla Tirado after the crash of Air Florida Flight 90 that same year. Since then, all eyes are on the guest list of the first family, and this year was no different.

According to an official announcement from the White House, first lady Jill Biden selected a number of guests to join her in the viewing box for the 2022 SOTU. These are individuals touted for their "resilience, innovation, service, and courage." Among the guests included Frances Haugen, and Refynd Duro, a bedside nurse who worked on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first lady also extended her invitation to 13-year-old Joshua Davis, who Biden had singled out in his speech.