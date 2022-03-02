Tristan Thompson Got Trolled About Khloe Kardashian During His NBA Game

Tristan Thompson can't seem to break free from the Kardashian drama. Even on the court, he keeps getting reminded about his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

In November 2021, during a faceoff with the Memphis Grizzlies, the 2016 NBA champion got some serious heckling from the crowd, and eventually, a fan was thrown out of the game. "Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson," reporter Drew Hill tweeted at the time. "The fan was issued a warning card, but when he returned [interim Sacramento Kings coach Alvin] Gentry went back to the officials and said he wanted him gone, so the fan was kicked out."

Gentry was quick to defend Thompson at the time, saying that while fans are free to say what they want in the arena, harassment won't be tolerated: "[Fans] can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there's no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event," he said, per the Sacramento Bee. "That's not why you're there." Unfortunately for Thompson, it happened again only four months later.