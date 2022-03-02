Kanye West's Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson Has Fans Shaking Their Heads

Kanye "Ye" West has a new confidant amid his divorce drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kim filed for divorce from the "Yeezy" designer in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and asked the judge to declare her legally single in December, after she started dating Pete Davidson. Ye, meanwhile, did not respond to Kim's filing, and engaged in a very public war of words recently on Instagram, accusing his estranged wife of being a bad parent for letting oldest daughter, North, have a TikTok account (via CNN).

In case that wasn't enough, Ye then objected to Kim's request to be freed of their marriage, saying that they can't divorce unless their assets are divided, and that she couldn't prove he caused "emotional distress" on her through his Instagram posts, according to TMZ. However, a judge found Ye's objections to be without merit and granted Kim's request for divorce on March 2.

Perhaps Ye got wind of his probabilities of losing, because he was spotted on a dinner date with his former sister-in-law's ex, Tristan Thompson. While it's unclear if they bonded over their failed relationships with the Kardashians, fans were not happy about them being together and had plenty to say about it on social media.