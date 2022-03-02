Kanye West's Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson Has Fans Shaking Their Heads
Kanye "Ye" West has a new confidant amid his divorce drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kim filed for divorce from the "Yeezy" designer in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and asked the judge to declare her legally single in December, after she started dating Pete Davidson. Ye, meanwhile, did not respond to Kim's filing, and engaged in a very public war of words recently on Instagram, accusing his estranged wife of being a bad parent for letting oldest daughter, North, have a TikTok account (via CNN).
In case that wasn't enough, Ye then objected to Kim's request to be freed of their marriage, saying that they can't divorce unless their assets are divided, and that she couldn't prove he caused "emotional distress" on her through his Instagram posts, according to TMZ. However, a judge found Ye's objections to be without merit and granted Kim's request for divorce on March 2.
Perhaps Ye got wind of his probabilities of losing, because he was spotted on a dinner date with his former sister-in-law's ex, Tristan Thompson. While it's unclear if they bonded over their failed relationships with the Kardashians, fans were not happy about them being together and had plenty to say about it on social media.
Kanye West and Tristan Thompson met up in Miami
Kanye "Ye" West and Tristan Thompson appeared to be in good spirits during a recent night out. According to paparazzi pics obtained by TMZ, Ye and Thompson went out to a late dinner at The Setai in Miami Beach, Florida on March 1. The two weren't alone though, as they were joined by some friends. The rapper and basketball star were spotted laughing on multiple occasions as they munched on bread. A source told E! News that both Kardashian exes had a good time out, and were "happy to see each other."
"Kanye was smiling and holding court at the table. He and Tristan seemed like good friends having a fun night out," the source added. "They were laughing and smiling together and seem to be on great terms."
Kardashian fans were less enthused about their gathering, especially since both men have caused drama in their romantic relationships. "The Toxic Twosome," one user tweeted, while another wrote, "The power games Kanye and Tristan are trying to play. Boys. Stop." Meanwhile, another user poked fun at Ye recruiting Kardashian exes like "they infinity stones." Men who break up with the same sisters together stay together, right?