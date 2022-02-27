Kim And Kanye's Situation Just Got A Whole Lot More Complicated
Kanye "Ye" West isn't ready to move on from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum officially filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 and is keen on starting a new chapter of her life without the rapper. "I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy," Kim explained of moving forward to Vogue. "I've chosen myself." Happy to leave her marriage to Ye in the past, a source told Us Weekly that Kim's relationship with her new man Pete Davidson had "escalated quickly."
Ye has made it clear he disapproves of Davidson's relationship with Kim over numerous now-deleted Instagram posts ridiculing, harassing, and threatening the comedian. Ye's issues with Davidson seem to stem from the West's custody conflicts over their four children, which Ye appeared to make worse by bizarrely alleging Kim kidnapped their daughter Chicago, per Page Six.
Kim put her foot down about Ye's harmful IG rants in a court filing. "I very much desire to be divorced," Kim urged in a new court doc, per CNN. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress." Ye, meanwhile, isn't budging on his end of the split and his latest filing in court just made his feud with Kim a whole lot more complicated.
Kanye West creates divorce roadblocks
Kanye "Ye" West wants his Instagram posts to be deemed inadmissible in his divorce court proceedings, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Ye has filed to make his countless Instagram posts attacking Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and others involved in their divorce war, inadmissible at an upcoming hearing to determine Kim's legal marital status. While Kim is desperate to be legally single and might use Ye's shocking posts to build her case, Ye's defense is even more jaw-dropping. Ye's lawyers argue she can't prove his social media posts were made by the rapper himself.
Interestingly, Ye seemed to prove the opposite in the heat of his social media meltdown against Davidson and Kim when he appeared on Instagram in a rare selfie, holding a yellow legal pad with the message, "My account is not hacked." A now-deleted apology to Kim also appeared on Ye's Instagram after a bout of confrontational posts, exposing a private conversation between exes. "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," the post read, per E! News. "I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time." As it seems Ye would have a harder time proving he didn't make those wild social media posts, it's clear the rapper is succeeding at one thing in his divorce from Kim: making the court proceedings extremely complicated.