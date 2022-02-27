Kim And Kanye's Situation Just Got A Whole Lot More Complicated

Kanye "Ye" West isn't ready to move on from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum officially filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 and is keen on starting a new chapter of her life without the rapper. "I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy," Kim explained of moving forward to Vogue. "I've chosen myself." Happy to leave her marriage to Ye in the past, a source told Us Weekly that Kim's relationship with her new man Pete Davidson had "escalated quickly."

Ye has made it clear he disapproves of Davidson's relationship with Kim over numerous now-deleted Instagram posts ridiculing, harassing, and threatening the comedian. Ye's issues with Davidson seem to stem from the West's custody conflicts over their four children, which Ye appeared to make worse by bizarrely alleging Kim kidnapped their daughter Chicago, per Page Six.

Kim put her foot down about Ye's harmful IG rants in a court filing. "I very much desire to be divorced," Kim urged in a new court doc, per CNN. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress." Ye, meanwhile, isn't budging on his end of the split and his latest filing in court just made his feud with Kim a whole lot more complicated.