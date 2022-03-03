The Curious Thing Tori Spelling Revealed About Her Parents' Former Mansion

Tori Spelling was thrust into the spotlight at a young age, and ever since she appeared on "Beverly Hills, 90210," she's been making headlines. While the star's hot and cold relationship with husband Dean McDermott has been a significant storyline, so has her relationship with mom Candy Spelling, and her father, the late Aaron Spelling. As most know, Aaron did pretty well for himself as a television producer.

Aaron died in 2006, and Candy and Tori have had a rocky relationship over the years. The drama began when Tori left her husband Charlie Shanian for McDermott, per Independent. Tori discussed her relationship with Candy with People in 2009. "It's not like we're not talking, we just haven't talked," she told the outlet. "I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed." Candy told People a slightly different story, sharing that she would love to be a part of her daughter and grandchildren's lives. "Someday, my grandchildren will know who I am because of the trust funds I've set up, but I would like to be part of their lives now," Candy said at the time. "I would have loved to have built that playhouse for them."

Ten years later, Tori also opened up about the pair's relationship during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," sharing that her relationship with Candy was really good in 2019. Now, Tori is spilling even more tea, but not about the drama — about her mom's past mansion.