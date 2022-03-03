The Curious Thing Tori Spelling Revealed About Her Parents' Former Mansion
Tori Spelling was thrust into the spotlight at a young age, and ever since she appeared on "Beverly Hills, 90210," she's been making headlines. While the star's hot and cold relationship with husband Dean McDermott has been a significant storyline, so has her relationship with mom Candy Spelling, and her father, the late Aaron Spelling. As most know, Aaron did pretty well for himself as a television producer.
Aaron died in 2006, and Candy and Tori have had a rocky relationship over the years. The drama began when Tori left her husband Charlie Shanian for McDermott, per Independent. Tori discussed her relationship with Candy with People in 2009. "It's not like we're not talking, we just haven't talked," she told the outlet. "I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed." Candy told People a slightly different story, sharing that she would love to be a part of her daughter and grandchildren's lives. "Someday, my grandchildren will know who I am because of the trust funds I've set up, but I would like to be part of their lives now," Candy said at the time. "I would have loved to have built that playhouse for them."
Ten years later, Tori also opened up about the pair's relationship during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," sharing that her relationship with Candy was really good in 2019. Now, Tori is spilling even more tea, but not about the drama — about her mom's past mansion.
Tori Spelling never saw her parent's entire home
If you haven't heard of the Spelling mansion, then let us get you in tune. The estate, which Candy Spelling and the late Aaron Spelling once owned, is in the lush Holmby Hills section of Los Angeles, per Work + Money. The estate is larger than the White House (yes, you read that right), and on an episode of Jennie Garth's "90210MG" podcast, Tori spoke about the home that her parents owned from 1988 to 2011. (By the way, it's for sale now for a cool $165 million.)
Tori confessed to Garth that the whole home was so massive, there were parts of it that she never even got to see. The actor joked that she would get exhausted walking around the house and often used the elevator. (Not going to lie; we don't blame her.) "Honestly, there was a wing that all of my mom's staff lived in, and I just remember her saying, 'Oh, they need privacy.' So she actually never showed it to me," Tori said, per People. "I didn't see it before they moved in, so once they were there, she was like, 'It's kind of off-limits because that's where they live.'" (Can you even imagine?) She also dished that the house had a barbershop and bowling alley. Wowza.
These days, Candy and Tori seem to be on pretty good terms, and Candy even took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Tori's son, Beau, to wish him a happy birthday.