Michael Cohen Claims Someone Once Close To Trump Is Considering Going Against Him In 2024
Michael Cohen has been in the headlines again, mostly because of what he revealed about his future with Donald Trump.
Now that the former attorney and "fixer" finished his three-year prison sentence for fraud and campaign finance violations, Cohen is ready to take Trump to task in court. That, and Cohen has made his thoughts about Trump running for president in 2024 pretty clear. Speaking to Insider back in September 2021, Cohen explained, "His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run. The other is he's making more money doing that than anything he has ever done before," while also adding, "He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second."
If that weren't enough, Cohen has hinted that someone else who was once close to Trump is considering going against him in 2024. That is, of course, if Trump does decide to officially throw his name in the hat.
Chris Christie wants to give Donald Trump a run for his money
During an episode of his "Mea Culpa" podcast, Michael Cohen hinted that Chris Christie is strongly considering putting his name on the ballot for the Republican ticket for the 2024 presidential race. Cohen even revealed that he ran into Christie at Manhattan hotspot Fresco by Scotto. Speaking about Christie's presidential ambitions, Cohen said, "He's going to run, by the way, for president. I guarantee that one. He already told me that he's considering, very strongly, about this run especially if Trump decides to stay into the race," and added that there's "no love between Trump and Christie."
But then again, this shouldn't really surprise many people, as earlier reports indicated Christie has lashed out at Trump time and time again, suggesting that he's getting ready for a big political battle with a man that he once endorsed. Back in November 2021, and during a comedy stint at the Gridiron Club, Christie, who once served as Trump's top advisor, opened up about his new book, "Republican Rescue," and whether or not Trump would read it, per Politico. He reportedly said, "I was a little worried that Donald would be upset when he read [my new book]. But then I remembered: It's a book; no chance." Ouch.