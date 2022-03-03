Michael Cohen Claims Someone Once Close To Trump Is Considering Going Against Him In 2024

Michael Cohen has been in the headlines again, mostly because of what he revealed about his future with Donald Trump.

Now that the former attorney and "fixer" finished his three-year prison sentence for fraud and campaign finance violations, Cohen is ready to take Trump to task in court. That, and Cohen has made his thoughts about Trump running for president in 2024 pretty clear. Speaking to Insider back in September 2021, Cohen explained, "His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run. The other is he's making more money doing that than anything he has ever done before," while also adding, "He cannot stomach the notion of being a two-time loser, but he will continue to grift until the very last second."

If that weren't enough, Cohen has hinted that someone else who was once close to Trump is considering going against him in 2024. That is, of course, if Trump does decide to officially throw his name in the hat.