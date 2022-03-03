Russian-Born Model Irina Shyak Speaks Out Amid Ukraine Crisis
As the world continues to watch the devastating events unfold in Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade their neighboring country, world leaders, politicians, public figures and celebrities alike have weighed in on the matter on social media. Elon Musk said he would help the citizens of Ukraine in an unexpected way while Maksim Chmerkovskiy had been sharing wrenching updates from his native homeland before he managed to safely fly back home to Los Angeles to be with his family.
Meanwhile, Steven Seagal, a dual Russian citizen and a pro-Putin defender, told Fox News that he believes an "outside entity" is getting financial backing to spread information. He told the news outlet, "Most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine," he claimed. "I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other."
Now perhaps one of the biggest Russian names in the world of fashion is finally speaking up about the devastating destruction, bloodshed and carnage that many have been witnessing on the streets of Ukraine: Irina Shayk.
Irina Shayk wants the war to end
Irina Shayk took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on Russia's decision to invade Ukraine. Shayk strategically hid the number of likes on her post and turned off the comments section before posting a peace sign with the caption, "No To War. I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine – Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. Praying for peace."
This is a significant move coming from the supermodel, seeing how many Russians have gotten arrested after taking the streets of both Moscow and St. Petersburg to protest the war, according to Time. If that weren't enough, police in the Russian capital had reportedly detained five children between the ages 7 and 11. Their crime? The children had laid flowers and hand-drawn anti-war banners outside the Ukrainian embassy building alongside their mothers, as reported by The Guardian. That said, it sounds like Shayk and a number of other Russian celebrities are bravely speaking out against the war, as detailed by the Moscow Times, despite not knowing what may lay ahead for everyone on both sides of their country's borders.