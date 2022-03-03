Kris Jenner And Khloé Kardashian's Meeting With A Huge Star Is Turning Heads

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are the BFF mother/daughter duo that we really need in our lives right now. Like the rest of the KarJenner clan, Khloé regularly makes appearances on her mom's Instagram. While we know that Kris doesn't have "favorites," we do know she loves her KoKo. "Khloé my beauty on the November cover of @HealthMagazine!!" Kris gushed in October 2021. "We're all so inspired by your commitment to a strong mind, body, and soul! Thank you for being such positive, encouraging light in our lives." Khloé also makes sure to return the favor. In October, the star shared a sweet shot of herself and Kris standing in front of her dressing room at "Saturday Night Live," and they looked happy as could be. "I love this woman so much!" Khloe raved.

The mother-daughter duo are so close that they even built houses next to one another. Because, you know, just being in the same neighborhood is so last year. According to Mirror, Khloé and Kris built side-by-side mansions in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. The homes came with a hefty price tag of $37 million, but we guess you can't put a price on living nextdoor to family.

Now that the two are settled into their new digs, it's safe to say that they will be having plenty of parties, lunches, and everything inbetween. The mother-daughter recently hosted one lunch guest that left Khloé starstruck.