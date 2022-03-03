The Real Reason Wendy William's Ex-Husband Is Suing Her Show
Whatever your personal feelings on Wendy Williams, it's hard to deny that she's been seriously done dirty by her ex-husband Kevin Hunter — whom she divorced after his girlfriend became pregnant, by the way. Williams and her infamous daytime talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," have both been going through it lately. After Williams' temporary hiatus from the show to focus on her physical and mental health seemed to become more permanent, it was announced that this would be the show's final season, according to People. Sherri Shepherd, who had been acting as "permanent guest host" in Williams' absence, will replace Williams with her own show, called "Sherri."
You may think "The Wendy Williams Show" has been through quite enough without Williams' ex-husband filing a civil suit against the show, where he was once an executive producer, but Hunter clearly doesn't agree. He has some issues with the production company, and he wants them settled.
Wendy Williams' ex-husband says he was unlawfully fired
According to Page Six, Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter is suing "The Wendy Williams Show" for wrongful termination. Specifically, he claims that he was fired because he was married to Williams. According to his attorney, Abe George, "Hunter was one of the reasons behind the 'Wendy William Show's' tremendous success and everything seemed to go south after he left." George continued, "Mr. Hunter was unlawfully terminated solely due to his marital status to Wendy, which is contrary to human rights laws in NYC." Page Six also noted that Hunter was fired just a week after Williams filed the divorce papers.
This lawsuit would seem to counter rumors published in Radar Online that Williams and Hunter were on the verge of getting back together. The online outlet cited an unnamed source who claimed that Williams was relying on Hunter to help her through this difficult period, and that he even suggested she hire his lawyer. Then again, as Hunter is only suing the production company, not Williams herself, maybe they're in it together? Who knows.