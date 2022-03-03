The Real Reason Wendy William's Ex-Husband Is Suing Her Show

Whatever your personal feelings on Wendy Williams, it's hard to deny that she's been seriously done dirty by her ex-husband Kevin Hunter — whom she divorced after his girlfriend became pregnant, by the way. Williams and her infamous daytime talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," have both been going through it lately. After Williams' temporary hiatus from the show to focus on her physical and mental health seemed to become more permanent, it was announced that this would be the show's final season, according to People. Sherri Shepherd, who had been acting as "permanent guest host" in Williams' absence, will replace Williams with her own show, called "Sherri."

You may think "The Wendy Williams Show" has been through quite enough without Williams' ex-husband filing a civil suit against the show, where he was once an executive producer, but Hunter clearly doesn't agree. He has some issues with the production company, and he wants them settled.