What We Know About Kim And Kanye's Reported Custody Agreement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West are putting their kids first amidst their ongoing divorce. TMZ reports that the estranged exes have agreed on an "informal" custody agreement that would allow Ye to see his children whenever he wants, with Kim having them most of the time. Sources tell the outlet that Ye will most likely visit his children when his schedule allows, considering that he flies in and out for work on a daily basis.

The agreement seems to have been intact throughout their divorce proceedings, as Ye has been spotted taking North and Saint to the Super Bowl and basketball games, which Kim allowed as part of Ye's "open-door" policy. They've also attended birthdays, holidays, and events as a family unit, and will continue to do so unless something drastic happens, according to the outlet.

Making their children happy has been a priority for Kim during their divorce. A source told Page Six that Kim would like to see Ye "be at peace" with their divorce "so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way." The insider adds that Ye's social media tirades have caused Kim to worry about how it "will affect their kids in the future." But for now, all is well in the Kardashian-West household.