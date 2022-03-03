Melinda Gates Reveals Whether She's Dating Amid Her Tough Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates sent shockwaves across the world in May 2021, when they announced they were ending their 27-year marriage, CNBC reported. The divorce attracted much attention for reasons beyond the usual public interest in prominent figures. Together, the Microsoft co-founder and Melinda built a technology empire that expended into the philanthropic world, particularly in global health. Through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the former power couple became the World Health Organization's largest private donor and second overall, channeling less money only than the United States, according to the BBC.

The end of the Bill and Melinda union could have repercussions far beyond their household. In the divorce notice that Bill shared on Twitter, he noted they would continue to work together on the foundation, but they seemed to anticipate that problems could arise. In July, the foundation's chief executive announced Bill could remove Melinda from the foundation if they failed to find a way to work together within two years, The New York Times reported.

So far, they are making it work, but Melinda noted she and Bill have lots of work to do on their relationship. After the Gateses announced their divorce, Bill admitted he had had an affair with an employee, according to The New York Times. Melinda told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" on March 3 that she "believe[s] in forgiveness," but suggested she was unhappy for a combination of factors. Melinda noted she has no regrets at all — and she is even considering romantic options already.