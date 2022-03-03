Bill Gates Breaks Silence After Ex-Wife Melinda's Extremely Telling Interview

Bill Gates regrets inflicting suffering on Melinda Gates and their family, which includes their three children Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe, according to a March 3 statement he gave "CBS Mornings" in response to Melinda's interview with Gayle King. "I will always be sorry for the pain that I caused Melinda and our family," Bill said. On "CBS Mornings," Melinda detailed that she and Bill are on "friendly" terms, but still have a long path ahead before they can develop a friendship. "That might come over time, but for me there's still healing that needs to happen," she told King.

Bill emphasized he values their ongoing working relationship, suggesting he wishes to prioritize the health of the Bill and Melinda Foundation amid their divorce. "I admire Melinda and everything she does to improve the lives of women and girls around the world, and I'm grateful for the work we continue to do together at our foundation," he concluded. Similarly, Melinda reinforced that she and Bill are on the same page when it comes to their professional obligations, indicating she also wishes to remain as co-chair of their foundation. "I think we have a productive working relationship, and I think that will continue," she said.

Bill also responded to Melinda's scathing criticism of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, calling it "a substantial error in judgement" in his statement to CBS News. "Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply."