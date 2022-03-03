Bill Gates Breaks Silence After Ex-Wife Melinda's Extremely Telling Interview
Bill and Melinda Gates seem to be handling their divorce differently. On the one hand, Bill admitted that 2021 was "a year of great personal sadness" on a blog post on the Gates Notes in December. Bill also admitted to feeling responsible for the breakup of his and Melinda's marriage, as an attendee of an event held by Allen & Co. in July suggested to the New York Post. Melinda, on the other hand, has no regrets, as she told Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" on March 3. "I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage," she said. Melinda is even ready to start dating again, revealing she is already testing the field.
In her candid conversation with King, Melinda addressed Bill's infidelity (or possible infidelities) and his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which she had long been uncomfortable with. In fact, when Melinda began meeting with lawyers in 2019, she mentioned Epstein as one of the factors, The Wall Street Journal reported. Ultimately, a combination of reasons played into her decision. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened," Melinda told King. "There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy. I couldn't trust what we had."
Despite the divorce, Bill and Melinda continue to work together on the foundation they co-founded in 2000. In his response to Melinda's interview, Bill made clear where his priorities are moving forward.
Bill Gates regrets 'the pain' he inflicted on Melinda
Bill Gates regrets inflicting suffering on Melinda Gates and their family, which includes their three children Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe, according to a March 3 statement he gave "CBS Mornings" in response to Melinda's interview with Gayle King. "I will always be sorry for the pain that I caused Melinda and our family," Bill said. On "CBS Mornings," Melinda detailed that she and Bill are on "friendly" terms, but still have a long path ahead before they can develop a friendship. "That might come over time, but for me there's still healing that needs to happen," she told King.
Bill emphasized he values their ongoing working relationship, suggesting he wishes to prioritize the health of the Bill and Melinda Foundation amid their divorce. "I admire Melinda and everything she does to improve the lives of women and girls around the world, and I'm grateful for the work we continue to do together at our foundation," he concluded. Similarly, Melinda reinforced that she and Bill are on the same page when it comes to their professional obligations, indicating she also wishes to remain as co-chair of their foundation. "I think we have a productive working relationship, and I think that will continue," she said.
Bill also responded to Melinda's scathing criticism of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, calling it "a substantial error in judgement" in his statement to CBS News. "Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply."