Will Harry And Meghan Return To Royal Life When Prince Charles Becomes King?
Ever since they stepped down as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping busy. It's been two years since their royal exit, and since then, the two have launched and embarked on a slew of projects, including inking deals with Spotify and Netflix, launching Archewell Foundation, writing memoirs, and so much more. They're booked and busy, and they wouldn't have it any other way.
But according to British journalist and formal royal editor Duncan Larcombe, a lot is riding on Harry and Meghan's shoulders — to the point that they feel pressured to succeed. Their move across the pond resulted in so much controversy that failure is not something they can afford to experience. "With these deals, there's tremendous pressure on Harry and Meghan to deliver and make a success of their life in America," Larcombe told Closer, referring to the couple's new projects. "They've caused such an uproar — for both the royal family and in the media — that they don't really have the option of failing. It would be the ultimate humiliation."
The writer added that should Harry choose to come back to his homeland, he will no longer be welcome as a working royal, but only as "a brother, son, and grandson." Another royal author, however, claims to differ.
A royal author speculates Harry and Meghan's royal return
With the litany of projects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently juggling, it doesn't look like they have plans on abandoning them anytime soon, or maybe ever. But a royal author claims otherwise, stating that the two hope to make a royal comeback.
Tom Quinn, author of "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle," said what the couple really wishes to happen down the line is to split their time between the U.K. and U.S. He claims this is because Prince Charles is a "modernizer" and more lenient compared to Queen Elizabeth. "Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die ... they may well be able when Charles is King ... to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be," he said on the "To Di For Daily" podcast (via the Daily Mail).
This, of course, is pure speculation. In February 2021, Buckingham Palace noted that Meghan and Harry "confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family." The statement further revealed, "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess [would] be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family." But for now, everything is up in the air, and it's up to Prince Charles to show if he's really the "modernizer" people claim him to be.