Will Harry And Meghan Return To Royal Life When Prince Charles Becomes King?

With the litany of projects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently juggling, it doesn't look like they have plans on abandoning them anytime soon, or maybe ever. But a royal author claims otherwise, stating that the two hope to make a royal comeback.

Tom Quinn, author of "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle," said what the couple really wishes to happen down the line is to split their time between the U.K. and U.S. He claims this is because Prince Charles is a "modernizer" and more lenient compared to Queen Elizabeth. "Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die ... they may well be able when Charles is King ... to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be," he said on the "To Di For Daily" podcast (via the Daily Mail).

This, of course, is pure speculation. In February 2021, Buckingham Palace noted that Meghan and Harry "confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family." The statement further revealed, "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess [would] be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family." But for now, everything is up in the air, and it's up to Prince Charles to show if he's really the "modernizer" people claim him to be.