Hilaria Baldwin Is Making A Huge Change To Her Lifestyle

That's right, folks. According to her Instagram post on March 4, Hilaria Baldwin is going to be taking a little break from social media for the time being — though she assures everyone that she will be back in due time. Taking the same tone you might use in the group chat, as is her style, Baldwin posted a block of text letting everyone know she'll BRB.

"I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up," the yogi wrote. "I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok." Baldwin finished her message by reminding her followers to "be good to yourselves" and wishing everyone "so much love and energy." From the sounds of this post, the Baldwins are either fleeing the country or Hilaria actually meant to send this to her anxious grandparents instead of her nearly 1 million followers. We're just kidding, of course. We love an influencer who takes her parasocial relationship as seriously as her fans!

It's also not the first time she's taken an Instagram break. Following the controversy about her apparently fake Spanish accent, she didn't post at all for the month of January 2021, eventually returning to the platform having spent the month "listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow."