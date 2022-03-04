Cheryl Burke Reveals What Has Been So Scary After Her Divorce
In an emotional Instagram post made February 24, 2022, "Dancing with the Stars" dancer Cheryl Burke announced the end of her marriage to actor Matthew Lawrence. According to Us Weekly, the two had been married since May 2019 after getting engaged one year prior. In Burke's Instagram announcement she wrote, in part, "...I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending" and asked for privacy in this time. She also visited her former wedding venue a few days later, which confused followers.
People obtained LA court records indicating that Lawrence and Burke separated on January 7, 2022. The reason given at the time was "irreconcilable differences." Burke filed for divorce six weeks later on February 18, 2022. Now that a little time has passed, Burke is opening up more about how difficult divorce can be, documenting her thoughts for social media followers on Instagram.
Burke is taking time for her feelings
Recalling back to when Cheryl Burke first announced her divorce from Matthew Lawrence on Instagram, she told followers she wants to be an "open book" to them. Taking another step in that direction, she posted a video to Instagram on March 3, 2022, to talk about the emotional toll the divorce is taking on her. She revealed to followers that she is "trying to feel my feelings for the first time" and that the journey is bringing up a lot of difficult things for her.
"A lot of past trauma has been coming up, from my dad's death to the abuse that I've endured throughout the years," she said in the video. "But I guess you can say I've never felt my feelings before. I just pushed through." She went on to say that embracing feelings can be really "scary" but she knows it will be "worth it in the long run." Burke has been open before about her childhood sexual abuse, alcoholism, and prior abusive partners in the past.
Burke told Heart of the Matter that she engages "therapeutic honesty" as a way of going through life. She told the podcast that she is honest about her struggles as a way to "help other people." Burke then added, "I find it very therapeutic in a selfish way. But I also know from hearing people and seeing their comments that they can relate. They know that I am you, I am them."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.