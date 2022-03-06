Why People Are Concerned For Daniel Kaluuya's Future

Daniel Kaluuya is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. His breakout moment came in 2017 when he starred in "Get Out" and nabbed a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards, but there's no doubt that he has already cemented himself as one of the most sought-after actors of his time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya shared how passionate he is about his craft. He shared that he loves making films, and is grateful for the privilege that he gets to star in them. "It's kind of an out-of-body experience because the reason why I do the films is because I believe in them, and I want to watch them," he said at the time. "I'm blessed to be given an opportunity to able to be in them."

The future is bright for Kaluuya. He is set to star in a secret project helmed by director Jordan Peele, and even signed on as a producer in a short film starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. He has a long career ahead of him, but industry insiders are worried about what's going to happen, especially now that they think he is under the control of a certain life coach.