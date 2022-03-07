Is Prince Charles Helping Out With Prince Andrew's Settlement?

Questions about who paid for Prince Andrew's settlement has sparked some heated commentary. While his settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre means that the Duke of York was spared the embarrassment of a courtroom trial, there are still questions lingering about the exact amount of cash the monarchy had to fork over to keep the details of the case under wraps. But according to the The ew York Times, Andrew had agreed to "make a substantial donation" to a nonprofit organization "in support of victims' rights." That, and Queen Elizabeth II's son publicly also said that he regrets his association with dead, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, although the nature of their relationship was never (and might never) be revealed.

And while there has been some speculation that Prince Charles has long been ready to banish Andrew from Windsor Castle, with even their bizarre fight over a bathroom making headlines, a new report suggests that the Duke of Wales may be helping out his little brother in a big, unexpected way.