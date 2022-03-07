Is Prince Charles Helping Out With Prince Andrew's Settlement?
Questions about who paid for Prince Andrew's settlement has sparked some heated commentary. While his settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre means that the Duke of York was spared the embarrassment of a courtroom trial, there are still questions lingering about the exact amount of cash the monarchy had to fork over to keep the details of the case under wraps. But according to the The ew York Times, Andrew had agreed to "make a substantial donation" to a nonprofit organization "in support of victims' rights." That, and Queen Elizabeth II's son publicly also said that he regrets his association with dead, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, although the nature of their relationship was never (and might never) be revealed.
And while there has been some speculation that Prince Charles has long been ready to banish Andrew from Windsor Castle, with even their bizarre fight over a bathroom making headlines, a new report suggests that the Duke of Wales may be helping out his little brother in a big, unexpected way.
Prince Charles reportedly forked over some cash to help Prince Andrew
According to Page Six, Prince Charles is reportedly forking over some cash to help pay for Prince Andrew's multi-million dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre. While the Telegraph has reported that the amount of the settlement is about $16 million, that figure has yet to be confirmed. Either way, it sounds like Charles is prepared to help out his brother, who seems to be in a dire situation. One source told The Sun, "He has no income or money to repay a bank loan so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment." That, and the insider also claimed that Andrew will pay back his family once he sells his ski chalet in the Swiss mountains, which is worth an estimated $22.5 million.
So far Charles himself has not made any comments about the matter, although it's doubtful that he will. After all, he has his own problems that he has to deal with, as Charles' charity, the Prince's Foundation, might be in hot water over some other serious "cash-for-honors" allegations. It's never a boring day behind closed doors at the palace, right?