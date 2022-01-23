Inside Prince Andrew's Bizarre Fight With Prince Charles Over A Bathroom

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew have always had a close relationship, but the queen got caught in the middle of her two sons butting heads back in 1999. Janette McGowan, a former maid for the royal family, recalled to The Sun an incident where Prince Andrew supposedly took over the bathroom that was meant for Prince Charles.

"When members of the Royal Family travel to Sandringham they are each allocated rooms and a bathroom," McGowan explained. "But Prince Andrew took the bathroom that was allocated for the Prince of Wales and he wouldn't budge and refused to take his stuff out of it. It turned into a bizarre stand-off." Luckily, the family's matriarch stepped in to settle things. "In the end, The Queen herself had to intervene to defuse the situation," McGowan continued. "She actually had to have words with Andrew and say to him that he had to use the other bathroom and that was when he finally backed down."

McGowan suspected there has always been jealousy between the brothers, perhaps due to Prince Charles' superiority in the royal line. "He was almost 40 at the time. It was very odd behaviour for someone of that age," she pointed out. This apparent pettiness has certainly put a strain on the royal family over the years, and now the tensions are boiling over in more ways than one.