Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Reveals Why Community Is So Important To Him - Exclusive

"Black Ink Crew: New York'"s latest episodes see the return of the tattoo parlor's crew after their stint in Atlanta, Georgia. And while their relationships might be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and the pressures it has placed on everyone — the crew values community perhaps more than ever. This is especially true for Ceaser Emanuel, head honcho of both the tattoo shop and the reality series.

The truth about "Black Ink Crew" is that it's a series for the people. Each episode highlights raw, unfiltered artistic talent alongside real, unadulterated human relationships, emotions, and passions. This can lead to messy moments, but it can also lead to beautiful ones. Emanuel is used to this, as his personal life has been displayed to the world on the series. Still, being used to something doesn't always make it ideal.

Ultimately, what Emanuel cares about most is uplifting not only those in his shop but also those around him. After all, we're nothing if those around us haven't built us up, right? Recently, Nicki Swift sat down to chat with Emanuel ahead of "Black Ink Crew's" return to television, and he revealed not only what fans can expect in the new episodes but also why he almost didn't return post-hiatus and why community is so important to him.