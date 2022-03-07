Kanye West's New Girlfriend Chaney Jones Sets The Record Straight On Her Plastic Surgery

Outside of her striking resemblance to a famous reality star, little is known about Kanye "Ye" West's latest muse, Chaney Jones. The 24-year-old influencer was first linked to the "Gold Digger" rapper after the they were spotted at the "Donda 2" listening event in Malibu in early February, per TMZ. Their initial hangout raised some eyebrows, but sources close to the pair are hesitant to confirm if Ye and Jones are officially an item. "She appears to be a muse, but it also depends on who you ask," a source explained to Page Six on March 1, adding, "She's loving her role."

However, things between Ye and Jones do seem to be heating up. Ye appeared to endorse the dating rumors by reposting (and later deleting) a report by The Shade Room that identified Jones as his new lady, according to Access Hollywood. Ye's recent online antics have turned all eyes on Jones, who, in addition to jetting around the country with Ye, has a career of her own. She is the current Chief Operating Officer at First State Behavioral Health in Atlanta, and is pursuing a master's degree in counseling from Wilmington University, according to the company's website. Jones, often dubbed a Kim Kardashian look-alike, wants to further distinguish herself from the mogul. The rising star just posted a lengthy Instagram Story, sharing details about her life, background, and past plastic surgery.