Kanye West's New Girlfriend Chaney Jones Sets The Record Straight On Her Plastic Surgery
Outside of her striking resemblance to a famous reality star, little is known about Kanye "Ye" West's latest muse, Chaney Jones. The 24-year-old influencer was first linked to the "Gold Digger" rapper after the they were spotted at the "Donda 2" listening event in Malibu in early February, per TMZ. Their initial hangout raised some eyebrows, but sources close to the pair are hesitant to confirm if Ye and Jones are officially an item. "She appears to be a muse, but it also depends on who you ask," a source explained to Page Six on March 1, adding, "She's loving her role."
However, things between Ye and Jones do seem to be heating up. Ye appeared to endorse the dating rumors by reposting (and later deleting) a report by The Shade Room that identified Jones as his new lady, according to Access Hollywood. Ye's recent online antics have turned all eyes on Jones, who, in addition to jetting around the country with Ye, has a career of her own. She is the current Chief Operating Officer at First State Behavioral Health in Atlanta, and is pursuing a master's degree in counseling from Wilmington University, according to the company's website. Jones, often dubbed a Kim Kardashian look-alike, wants to further distinguish herself from the mogul. The rising star just posted a lengthy Instagram Story, sharing details about her life, background, and past plastic surgery.
Chaney Jones comes clean about plastic surgery
Kanye "Ye" West's new boo, Chaney Jones, has been getting a lot of comparisons to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — and understandably so. The model, who boasts a similarly curvy figure to the SKIMS mogul, denied ever having plastic surgery on her face, but did admit to another cosmetic procedure. "I think I was 20 here," Jones wrote alongside a revealing photo her Instagram Story, per the Daily Mail. She added, "I think this was before my BBL. Same face, same nose lol. I've never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone's questions, yes I had a BBL."
Jones went on to reveal that while she did get a Brazilian butt lift, the surgery was used to enhance her already "thick" physique. Jones also disclosed her personal background on her IG Story, revealing that she is of "European, French, German, West African, Nigerian and Ghanaian" decent, and is maintaining a 4.0 GPA in her master's degree program.
Adding to the mystery that is Ye's new girl, the news of Jones' relationship came while the rapper was still romantically linked to actor Julia Fox. At the time, a source revealed to Page Six that West and Fox were in an open relationship and there was "no jealousy or bad vibes." Nonetheless, single Ye can date as he pleases after a judge declared an end to his marriage to Kim Kardashian, per TMZ.