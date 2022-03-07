Jenna Jameson Shares Hopeful Message Amid Recovery From Mystery Illness
Former adult film star Jenna Jameson's 544K Instagram followers must be happy to see her latest update on the platform. They've been following the tragic details of Jameson's latest struggle as she tries to figure out exactly what's wrong with her body, making her ill for the several weeks.
In early January, Jameson's husband Lior Britton shared on Instagram in a now deleted post (via People) that Jameson was admitted to the hospital. Britton said Jameson was "not feeling so good" and had been "throwing up for a couple weeks." When tests, including a CT scan, came back clear, they let Jameson go home, but Britton reported on Instagram that Jameson "couldn't carry herself" because "her muscles in her legs were very weak." She was unable to walk, and Britton had to carry her to and from the bathroom. He brought her back to the hospital, where she remained until reporting on February 22 (via Entertainment Tonight) that she was back home.
During that second hospital stay, doctors mistakenly diagnosed Jameson with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder frequently developed following gastrointestinal infections, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system, causing temporary paralysis or muscle weakness. It sounds terrifying, but fortunately most cases eventually recover. However, after rounds of treatment, doctors realized the misdiagnosis and are still trying to figure out what went wrong.
Fortunately, Jameson took to her Instagram again with an update that's making fans happy.
Jenna Jameson says she's getting stronger
While doctors still don't know the mysterious illness that's keeping Jenna Jameson sick all this time, the former adult film star and conservative Twitter commenter shared an Instagram Story on March 7 (via People) that included a photo update of her situation. The photo showed Jameson in a gray tank and underwear with her hair pulled up, standing with the help of a walker. She smiles at the camera and blue block letters across the photo proclaim she's "Getting stronger!"
In a February 22 video (via Entertainment Tonight), Jameson said the doctors suspected a problem with her femoral nerve, the largest nerve in the lumbar and pelvic region, which controls the hip flexor and knee extension muscles. "I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs," she told her fans at the time. "I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer."
Jameson posted an update video on March 3, explaining that she was at home, rather than at the hospital, "which is really nice," and saying, "We don't know exactly what's going on. I still am unable to stand." With all the well wishes and prayers in the comments on the post, her fans must be grateful to see the March 7 update and to know she is now making progress.