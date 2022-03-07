Jenna Jameson Shares Hopeful Message Amid Recovery From Mystery Illness

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson's 544K Instagram followers must be happy to see her latest update on the platform. They've been following the tragic details of Jameson's latest struggle as she tries to figure out exactly what's wrong with her body, making her ill for the several weeks.

In early January, Jameson's husband Lior Britton shared on Instagram in a now deleted post (via People) that Jameson was admitted to the hospital. Britton said Jameson was "not feeling so good" and had been "throwing up for a couple weeks." When tests, including a CT scan, came back clear, they let Jameson go home, but Britton reported on Instagram that Jameson "couldn't carry herself" because "her muscles in her legs were very weak." She was unable to walk, and Britton had to carry her to and from the bathroom. He brought her back to the hospital, where she remained until reporting on February 22 (via Entertainment Tonight) that she was back home.

During that second hospital stay, doctors mistakenly diagnosed Jameson with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder frequently developed following gastrointestinal infections, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system, causing temporary paralysis or muscle weakness. It sounds terrifying, but fortunately most cases eventually recover. However, after rounds of treatment, doctors realized the misdiagnosis and are still trying to figure out what went wrong.

Fortunately, Jameson took to her Instagram again with an update that's making fans happy.