Twitter Named The Winner Of The 2022 ACM Awards Before The Show Even Started

It's a big night for country music fans as the 2022 ACM Awards are broadcasting live on March 7 over Amazon Prime. And even though the ceremony is just kicking off, Twitter has already decided who the evening's big winner is.

As with all important real-time televised events, like the Super Bowl, the Oscars, and any opportunity to hate-watch a live musical, Twitter has come alive during the 2022 ACM Awards. Viewers are already tweeting their hot takes on the fashions, performances, and of course winners and snubs. The ACM red carpet is always a hotbed for comments as viewers grade the stars and their looks, and the sometimes appalling questions being asked of them — including the perennial "who are you wearing," of course.

From Gabby Barrett in a futuristic red and black spandex outfit, per Us Weekly, to Kristin Cavallari's sleek plunging neckline, to co-host Dolly Parton's amazing "Metropolis"-inspired metallic dress, the red carpet at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium came alive. And Twitter has already decided who should take home the top prize — at least as far as the fashions are concerned.