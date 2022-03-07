Twitter Named The Winner Of The 2022 ACM Awards Before The Show Even Started
It's a big night for country music fans as the 2022 ACM Awards are broadcasting live on March 7 over Amazon Prime. And even though the ceremony is just kicking off, Twitter has already decided who the evening's big winner is.
As with all important real-time televised events, like the Super Bowl, the Oscars, and any opportunity to hate-watch a live musical, Twitter has come alive during the 2022 ACM Awards. Viewers are already tweeting their hot takes on the fashions, performances, and of course winners and snubs. The ACM red carpet is always a hotbed for comments as viewers grade the stars and their looks, and the sometimes appalling questions being asked of them — including the perennial "who are you wearing," of course.
From Gabby Barrett in a futuristic red and black spandex outfit, per Us Weekly, to Kristin Cavallari's sleek plunging neckline, to co-host Dolly Parton's amazing "Metropolis"-inspired metallic dress, the red carpet at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium came alive. And Twitter has already decided who should take home the top prize — at least as far as the fashions are concerned.
Twitter declares this Dolce and Gabbana number the winner
As the country music stars came out in their glittering finery for the 2022 ACM Awards, Twitter users took to the social media platform to rate their looks — and they have spoken.
"Carrie Underwood already won everyone else go home," one fan tweeted, with a photo of the former "American Idol" winner on the red carpet. Underwood appeared in a sparkly silver Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress, according to People, with a criss-cross neck and strappy, sequin-studded heels. Her long earrings, big glittery rings, and sequined box clutch completed the ensemble. She looked fierce, and the Twitterverse agreed.
This wasn't her first time "winning" the red carpet, as Underwood's outfit got everyone talking in 2021 too, and she frequently ends up on best-dressed lists. 2022 was no different. "She really looks amazing, I'm obsessed," another fan tweeted. "Carrie Underwood is SLAYING on the #ACMAwards red carpet tonight!" Underwood's UK fan account said. Another said simply, "I love when Carrie Underwood exists." Regardless of her live performance during the ceremony, or her win during the show, Underwood was a winner in the public's opinion before she even made it inside.