Fans Think Miranda Lambert Finally Got What She Deserved At The 2022 ACM Awards

To say that it's been a long time coming would be an understatement. For the first time ever, Miranda Lambert took home the biggest award at the 2022 ACM Awards, the Entertainer of the Year trophy. The "If I Was A Cowboy" singer wasn't there to enjoy her win, but in her acceptance speech, she expressed how happy and surprised she was. "I cannot believe I'm not there tonight, I'm in London!" she said. "I've been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me."

Her fans, of course, were nothing but supportive. "You can say whatever the hell you want. But NO ONE, NO ONE deserves this award more than Miranda Lambert. 22 years later," said one fan. "After 22 years of performing, and 17 ACM Award attendances, Miranda Lambert wins the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. Long time coming, and well deserved for one of the strongest women, and one of the biggest champions of true songs and songwriters in country music," tweeted another.

According to the singer, she's dedicating her win to her fellow female artists. "This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there who are putting their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings," she concluded. "We did it! This is for us!"