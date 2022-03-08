Aaron Rodgers' Reported Career Move Isn't What Everyone Suspected

Aaron Rodgers has made a decision on his future. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has had a lot on his plate recently with a broken engagement to Shailene Woodley and people questioning about his football plans come next season. Rodgers was favored to lead the Packers to another Super Bowl run in the 2021-22 season, but was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL playoffs, per The New York Times. The loss was the fifth time Rodgers had lost in the NFC championships; he hadn't won a Super Bowl championship since the 2010-11 season. The postseason disappointment in recent years has caused friction between Rodgers and his team's management.

Per Forbes, Rodgers didn't feel like the Packers would commit to him beyond the 2021 season and considered retiring because he found "joy and happiness" off the field. However, Rodgers looks to have made up his mind on his future, and his reported career move isn't what everyone suspected.