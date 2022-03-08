Michael Cera Breaks Silence On Amy Schumer Spilling His Baby News

After being outed as a dad on ET by Amy Schumer, Michael Cera only had a little bit to say. "We're right at the beginning of it," he said. "We're doing the very basics right now." Now that the cat is out of the bag — or the baby is out of the crib — Cera is opening up a bit about his new role as dad. In another co-interview with Cera and Schumer, this time with Extra, Cera said his little son is only six months old. He also mentioned that Schumer's documentary "Expecting Amy" was a film he really appreciated.

"Actually, watching Amy's documentary, I was just shocked to watch it," he told the outlet. "Like, I already had a very strong appreciation ... of what women go through, but, you know, you can only have a distant outsider, you know, appreciation for it." Now that we know a little bit — and we really do mean a little bit — more about Cera's little one, it's exciting to know that he is on this new journey as a dad. We hope little boy Cera someday gets all the inevitable "Juno" references.