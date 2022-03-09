The Surprising Hygiene Practice That Cameron Diaz Doesn't Take Part In

The rich and the famous have a virtually endless pool of resources available at their disposal, especially when it comes to beauty and hygiene. Many of them even have glam teams that make sure that they're picture-perfect and look presentable all the time. Yet, even if this is the case, some celebrities have revealed that they're not exactly the most hygienic when they're on their own.

For instance, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher once confessed that they don't bathe as often as they should. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," the "Bad Moms" actor told Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. Kutcher chimed in, saying, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Jake Gyllenhaal, who apparently started the #CelebrityShowergate, previously told Vanity Fair that he doesn't believe in routine washing. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary," the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star shared, adding that "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

There's a bunch of other actors that have admitted to being infrequent bathers, including Coco Austin, Brad Pitt, and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, Cameron Diaz just recently revealed that there's one other hygiene practice that she refuses to do.