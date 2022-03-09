The Surprising Hygiene Practice That Cameron Diaz Doesn't Take Part In
The rich and the famous have a virtually endless pool of resources available at their disposal, especially when it comes to beauty and hygiene. Many of them even have glam teams that make sure that they're picture-perfect and look presentable all the time. Yet, even if this is the case, some celebrities have revealed that they're not exactly the most hygienic when they're on their own.
For instance, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher once confessed that they don't bathe as often as they should. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," the "Bad Moms" actor told Dax Shepard on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. Kutcher chimed in, saying, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Jake Gyllenhaal, who apparently started the #CelebrityShowergate, previously told Vanity Fair that he doesn't believe in routine washing. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary," the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star shared, adding that "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."
There's a bunch of other actors that have admitted to being infrequent bathers, including Coco Austin, Brad Pitt, and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, Cameron Diaz just recently revealed that there's one other hygiene practice that she refuses to do.
Cameron Diaz says she 'never' washes her face
Cameron Diaz said that she's a big fan of having a minimal beauty routine, but apparently, hers doesn't include cleansing — at least for the face. Despite admitting that she owns a plethora of expensive beauty products, the actor shared that she approaches her beauty routine like a "beast."
"I don't care," she told Michelle Visage on the "Rule Breakers" podcast. "Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis ... like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like." "I literally do nothing. I, like, never wash my face," she later admitted. She does, however, use some beauty products when she remembers to do so. "Twice a month if I'm lucky, I'll be like 'Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?' Like, is that all I have to do? I'm just not in that place right now like where I put any energy," she joked.
This isn't the first time that Diaz confessed to having a pared-down hygiene regimen either. In 2014, she told E! News that she's no longer a believer in deodorant. "I don't believe in antiperspirant. It's really bad for you. I haven't used it for almost 20 years," she said at the time. "You're stinky, because you use antiperspirant. It keeps all the stink in." She also advised people to "let it go and just trim your armpit hair so it doesn't hold onto the scent." Hey, to each their own!