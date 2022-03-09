Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Her Roller Coaster Divorce From Kanye West

It's no secret that reality star turned business mogul Kim Kardashian has had a rough go of it following her tumultuous separation from rapper Kanye "Ye" West.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," Kardashian famously confessed during an interview with Vogue. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you," she added. "My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy," the mother of four declared.

Alas, that's probably been no easy feat given the antics Ye has been pulling both on and off social media — some of which were aimed squarely at her new beau, comedian Pete Davidson. But in a rare moment, Kardashian spoke out about the messy split and how she has been navigating it...