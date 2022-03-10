Selma Blair's Former Relationship Takes A Truly Disturbing Turn

Selma Blair's relationship with her now seemingly former boyfriend, filmmaker Ronald Carlson, just took a dark turn.

The two have had a pretty rocky romance since they first started dating back in July 2017, being on and off for several years. They initially split in January 2018, less than a year after getting together, according to Hollywood Mask, before getting back together in January 2020. It was Blair herself who confirmed the reconciliation, as she shared a snap of herself resting her head on her man's shoulder on her Instagram account alongside a very telling caption.

"People come into our lives. And sometimes they go. Or you go. And you go on," Blair, who was previously married to Ahmet Zappa, wrote in the caption of the post, which has since been deleted. "And you try to put the pieces together in your mind to make sense of it. And sometimes, when you are ready, you may find that person again."

She then signed off by writing, "For good. I love you @ronnniecarlson," before continuing to share snaps of herself and her man across her account in the months that followed. They also headed out together many times, with Daily Mail posting paparazzi snaps of the two getting coffee in January.

But now things between the two have turned seriously nasty, with some very serious allegations hitting the headlines.