MAFS' Michael Reveals Why Getting Married Was 'Worth The Risk' - Exclusive
Season 14 of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" has been a rollercoaster ride, and viewers are desperate to find out which couples are in it for the long haul. Fans of the show got to watch Michael Morency tie the knot with Jasmina onscreen, but the marriage came as a surprise to some people in Mike's life. However, that all changed when he became a contestant on "Married at First Sight."
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Michael opened up about his future plans. "I would like to have a minimum of two kids," he shared. "Coming from a big family, I see the beauty, love, and support that a big family brings. I have a lot of goals between now and five years from now, but the most important to me are to have: a growing family, a growing business, and a loving marriage. If I can accomplish those things, everything else will fall into place."
Here's why getting married on "Married at First Sight" was "worth the risk" for Michael Morency.
Mike was ready to find his person
It goes without saying that taking part in "Married at First Sight" is a big deal. Every contestant has to put their trust in the show's experts and take the plunge by marrying a complete stranger at the very start of the process. For Michael Morency, taking the leap was most definitely worth it. "I don't think it's possible to ever be 'ready' to get 'Married at First Sight,' it's such a unique experience that no one can ever really prepare you for," he told Nicki Swift. "But, I knew I was ready to be married, and to potentially find my person, so embarking on this journey was worth the risk."
As for what those closest to him thought of his decision to go on "Married at First Sight," Michael told Nicki Swift something perhaps unexpected. "Most of my friends were actually surprisingly supportive of me making this decision, but I can tell they were nervous about me making such a big leap," he explained. "I was grateful for their support because it allowed me to feel even better about the decision I was making." Sometimes, you've just got to put your faith in the process.
"Married at First Sight" airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.