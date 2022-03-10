MAFS' Michael Reveals Why Getting Married Was 'Worth The Risk' - Exclusive

Season 14 of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" has been a rollercoaster ride, and viewers are desperate to find out which couples are in it for the long haul. Fans of the show got to watch Michael Morency tie the knot with Jasmina onscreen, but the marriage came as a surprise to some people in Mike's life. However, that all changed when he became a contestant on "Married at First Sight."

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Michael opened up about his future plans. "I would like to have a minimum of two kids," he shared. "Coming from a big family, I see the beauty, love, and support that a big family brings. I have a lot of goals between now and five years from now, but the most important to me are to have: a growing family, a growing business, and a loving marriage. If I can accomplish those things, everything else will fall into place."

Here's why getting married on "Married at First Sight" was "worth the risk" for Michael Morency.