Denise Richards Shares Very Personal Birthday Message For Daughter Sami
During Denise Richards' time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," fans caught glimpses into her life with husband Aaron Phypers and her three daughters — Sami, Lola, and Eloise. Richards appeared on the series from 2015 to 2020, per IMDb. The star decided to leave shortly after a confrontation with former housewife Brandi Glanville, who accused her of cheating, per E! News. However, franchise creatorAndy Cohen told a different story to People. "I'm just sad we couldn't reach an agreement for next season. I'm kind of living in that sadness," he said, adding that they were negotiating a deal, but it fell through.
Despite leaving the wildly popular show, Richards has still had a lot of drama in her life, especially with daughter Sami, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Sami made some pretty serious claims against her mom, per Page Six. "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc..." she wrote, adding that she was much happier and that she also decided to drop out of school. In an interview with People, Richards confessed she and Sheen had a strained relationship. "I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything," she dished. "We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want."
But, the mother of three's most recent Instagram post may indicate things are on the mend.
Denise Richards shares a sweet tribute to Sami Sheen on her birthday
Even though Denise Richards' relationship with her daughter, Sami Sheen, has hit some road bumps, she still has nothing but love for her on a milestone birthday. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum took to Instagram to share a sweet series of photos of Sheen to commemorate her 18th birthday. Richards included a current picture in addition to two throwbacks. "In a blink of an eye you're 18.... !!!!" she began the post. "Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much." Richards added that there were many more words she would like to say to her daughter in private. "I love you unconditionally, and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you," Richards added. "I love you my sweet Sami!"
Many fans took to Richards's post to share well-wishes for Sheen. "Just stunning like her mum. Happy birthday " one Instagrammer wrote. Sheen also commented on the upload to thank her mom. "Thank you so much, mom i love you too," she wrote. The last time Sheen made an appearance on her mom's Instagram feed was back in November 2021, when Richards shared a throwback shot of her late mother with daughters Sami and Lola. The actor gushed over how much her mother loved her grandkids on a day that marked 14 years since her mother died. How sweet is that?