Denise Richards Shares Very Personal Birthday Message For Daughter Sami

During Denise Richards' time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," fans caught glimpses into her life with husband Aaron Phypers and her three daughters — Sami, Lola, and Eloise. Richards appeared on the series from 2015 to 2020, per IMDb. The star decided to leave shortly after a confrontation with former housewife Brandi Glanville, who accused her of cheating, per E! News. However, franchise creatorAndy Cohen told a different story to People. "I'm just sad we couldn't reach an agreement for next season. I'm kind of living in that sadness," he said, adding that they were negotiating a deal, but it fell through.

Despite leaving the wildly popular show, Richards has still had a lot of drama in her life, especially with daughter Sami, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Sami made some pretty serious claims against her mom, per Page Six. "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc..." she wrote, adding that she was much happier and that she also decided to drop out of school. In an interview with People, Richards confessed she and Sheen had a strained relationship. "I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything," she dished. "We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want."

But, the mother of three's most recent Instagram post may indicate things are on the mend.