Barton Fitzpatrick Talks Power Book IV: Force, White People Money, And More - Exclusive Interview

So your first appearance on "Power Book IV: Force" is Episode 7. So what can you tease about these last four episodes of the season and really about your journey and arc on the show?

Let's start with the journey. So I'm a die hard fan of "Power." I have been since Season 1, of course, 100%. My best friend, Kris D. Lofton, he's currently starring on "Power Book IV: Force." And it's always been a friendly competition between he and I about ... We actually auditioned for the same role.

He, of course, beat me out for it. And the showrunner, he saw our relationship. He knew how close [we] were and decided to write four episodes. He decided to write the characters ... and I appear in the last four episodes of the season.

And so, if you've been keeping up with the show, these last two episodes, things are kind of heating up as far as the action. Bodies are kind of dropping, this than that. And my character is pretty much coming in from New Orleans because I've been hiding out, because I got into some trouble a few years back.

I'm just saying, basically, these last four episodes, they're going to get very, very intense and hot. And of course, when I come on to the screen, things just pop. That's just how it goes. You know?

Of course, of course. I know you mentioned the role was really written specifically for you. Was this the first time that this has happened to you and what did that mean to you, to receive a role that special?

Yes, this is definitely the first time that has ever happened in my career. And it's still a surreal experience. I remember getting the call and literally almost fainting. My girlfriend just started, she started hopping all over the place, doing flips. It was just crazy. I mean, it was just a crazy day, to be honest.

And, of course, to share the screen with my best friend, to be on a show that I'm ... That's literally my favorite show. Every Sunday, I would have to avoid social media because I didn't want people to spoil it for me. And you got to give yourself a pat on back to know that no other actor in the world can say, "I auditioned for that character." It's amazing. Truly blessed.