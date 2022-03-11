Cardi B Reportedly Quitting A Movie Last Minute Could Cause Her Serious Legal Trouble

Cardi B may be most famous for her huge hits and larger than life persona, but what you may not realize is that she also has ambitions on the big screen. The former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star actually has quite a few impressive acting credits to her name, some of which you may not even know about.

The star first showed off her acting chops in the role of Mercedes for a single episode of "Being Mary Jane" back in 2017, and has since appeared alongside Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and main star Jennifer Lopez in the stripper drama "Hustlers" as Diamond. That's not all though, she clearly got the acting bug, and landed herself a role playing Leysa in the "Fast & Furious" movie "F9."

Cardi opened up about her experience on the "Hustlers" set in October 2019, admitting on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was surprised by how much work actually went into making a movie. The "WAP" hitmaker admitted to the talk show host that she "enjoyed" her time working on the movie, but equally "couldn't believe that [she] was, like, on set for 16 hours" and had to do the same take "20 times."

DeGeneres then asked if Cardi planned to hit a movie set again, to which she retorted, "Oh yes, I am" and joked, "I like the checks."

But it seems like not even the check could keep her around for one project...