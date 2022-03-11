A New Claim About Hugh Hefner's Behavior Toward Anna Nicole Smith Is So Sad

Hugh Hefner was one of the most well-known figures in American pop-culture history. As per Biography, Hefner considered himself the leader of the sexual revolution, having pioneered Playboy magazine in 1953. He went to turn the magazine into a multi-million-dollar brand, while shaping the culture of sexual magazines from lewdness to a more refined presentation. As the brand took off, Hefner's popularity also skyrocketed because of the womanizer image he cultivated by surrounding himself with Playboy Playmates.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hefner's Playboy mansion became the go-to hangout spot in the '70s and '80s, attracting countless celebrities and A-Listers who wanted to be part of the "it" crowd. "It was such a lifestyle," Pam Anderson told the outlet. "Playboy Mansion was like my university. It was full of intellectuals, sex, rock 'n' roll, art, all the important stuff."

But while Hefner enjoyed the presence of Playmates and celebrities at his estate, he did not particularly like Anna Nicole Smith — Playboy's 1993 Playmate of the Year — and treated her poorly during the tail end of her stay, according to a new claim.