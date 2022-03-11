A New Claim About Hugh Hefner's Behavior Toward Anna Nicole Smith Is So Sad
Hugh Hefner was one of the most well-known figures in American pop-culture history. As per Biography, Hefner considered himself the leader of the sexual revolution, having pioneered Playboy magazine in 1953. He went to turn the magazine into a multi-million-dollar brand, while shaping the culture of sexual magazines from lewdness to a more refined presentation. As the brand took off, Hefner's popularity also skyrocketed because of the womanizer image he cultivated by surrounding himself with Playboy Playmates.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Hefner's Playboy mansion became the go-to hangout spot in the '70s and '80s, attracting countless celebrities and A-Listers who wanted to be part of the "it" crowd. "It was such a lifestyle," Pam Anderson told the outlet. "Playboy Mansion was like my university. It was full of intellectuals, sex, rock 'n' roll, art, all the important stuff."
But while Hefner enjoyed the presence of Playmates and celebrities at his estate, he did not particularly like Anna Nicole Smith — Playboy's 1993 Playmate of the Year — and treated her poorly during the tail end of her stay, according to a new claim.
Hugh Hefner apparently wanted Anna Nicole Smith 'phased out' in the '90s
Hugh Hefner wanted fresh new playmates in the '90s and Anna Nicole Smith had lost favor with him, according to claims made by Playboy regulars Jennifer Saginor and Jackie Hatten in A&E's docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." The two were partying at the home of Dr. Mark Saginor, Hefner's physician, and Jennifer's father, when they noticed that Anna Nicole Smith had been ostracized, according to People.
"At the party, it just seemed like all the girls were on the menu. There was like 10, 15 girls living at my father's house. Literally they would just come, one by one, down the staircase," Hatten said. "Even Anna Nicole. I got the feeling when we were at the party that she was up for grabs for whoever." Hatten then claimed that Smith's age was not appealing to Hefner anymore, recalling that he told them something like, "She's being phased out."
Saginor added, "That's how it works, even for someone like Anna Nicole Smith — they're used for a certain period of time, they are then easily disposable." She noted that "young girls" who sought the Playboy spotlight would be fresh-faced and excited for the opportunities, but end up slowly being a shell of their former selves in the mansion. According to BuzzFeed News, Smith was indeed one of those initially wide-eyed girls. She got discovered by Playboy after auditioning at an open call. However, Smith's life after Playboy ended in tragedy after she was found dead in February 2007.