Prince Harry Confirms What We Suspected About His Attendance At A Royal Event
There's been no shortage of stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big move and the aftermath of their decision to leave their home near Windsor Castle for some California grass, but we're still waiting for the couple to get back to where they once belonged.
If you're not "Spencer" actor Kristen Stewart, who told Vanity Fair that she had no idea that Harry and Meghan had even moved to Santa Barbara, then you might be aware that the couple has been avoiding the U.K. the way Stewart avoids social media, per Nylon; they haven't visited Harry's family there together since March 2020, per Page Six. But Harry and Meghan haven't been holed up in their swanky new home. They traveled to New York for the Global Citizen Festival in September 2021, and they made an in-person appearance at the NAACP Image Awards this February to accept the President's Award.
Harry has also made solo trips to the U.K., and he attended this year's Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, where his cousin Princess Eugenie was his guest, per People. This month, he was even photographed rocking a cowboy hat at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, as evidenced by a picture tweeted by journalist Omid Scobie. It's clear he and Meghan have no issue with traveling, so with some big royal events coming up in Harry's homeland, is there any chance they'll show up at one together?
The issue Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want resolved
As noted by Marie Claire, Queen Elizabeth still hasn't met her granddaughter and namesake, Lilibet, in person, so that's one big incentive for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to get their family of four to Buckingham Palace ASAP. On March 29, the royal family is holding a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, and while this might seem like an ideal event for the Sussexes to reunite with their royal relatives, a spokesperson for the couple told Page Six that this isn't going to happen.
According to the outlet, security concerns, not family squabbles, are likely the issue. Harry and Meghan have reportedly asked for police protection and are willing to pay for it, but apparently the U.K. government isn't willing to accommodate this request. If the security situation ever does get sorted out, there's still a chance that the Sussexes could attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this June. An author who covers the royals, Ingrid Seward, seems to think they will, telling the Mirror that Kate Middleton may use the event as an opportunity to play "peacemaker between William and his brother Harry."
Per The Telegraph, Prince William hasn't forgiven Harry for the allegations he made about the royal family during his and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah. And, sadly, royal biographer Tom Bower told Closer he thinks Harry's decision to write a tell-all book will widen that rift, making Harry feel like "he cannot face his family."