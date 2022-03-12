Prince Harry Confirms What We Suspected About His Attendance At A Royal Event

There's been no shortage of stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big move and the aftermath of their decision to leave their home near Windsor Castle for some California grass, but we're still waiting for the couple to get back to where they once belonged.

If you're not "Spencer" actor Kristen Stewart, who told Vanity Fair that she had no idea that Harry and Meghan had even moved to Santa Barbara, then you might be aware that the couple has been avoiding the U.K. the way Stewart avoids social media, per Nylon; they haven't visited Harry's family there together since March 2020, per Page Six. But Harry and Meghan haven't been holed up in their swanky new home. They traveled to New York for the Global Citizen Festival in September 2021, and they made an in-person appearance at the NAACP Image Awards this February to accept the President's Award.

Harry has also made solo trips to the U.K., and he attended this year's Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, where his cousin Princess Eugenie was his guest, per People. This month, he was even photographed rocking a cowboy hat at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, as evidenced by a picture tweeted by journalist Omid Scobie. It's clear he and Meghan have no issue with traveling, so with some big royal events coming up in Harry's homeland, is there any chance they'll show up at one together?