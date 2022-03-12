Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What She Really Looks Like Without All Of The Hollywood Magic

Jamie Lee Curtis is maintaining her star power with the roles she selects, coming off of the "Halloween Kills" buzz from 2021 and starring alongside Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which opens the 2022 SXSW Festival. The film is a blended sci-fi action comedy and Curtis has been sharing her excitement for fans to see it. She posted about it on Instagram, writing, "It's hard to imagine a more complex and compelling movie." This is apparently true in terms of Curtis' own personal experience with body image for the film.

The actor has always been verbal about breaking beauty standards for women. Curtis did a no-makeup, Photoshop-free shoot for More Magazine in 2002 that was very successful amongst readers. The publication's editor-in-chief at the time, Susan Crandall, told SF Gate, "We knew the article was important ... But we didn't know how huge it would be." She shared that a woman in her 20s told her Curtis' article made her feel better about her own body.

In 2018, Curtis reflected on the shoot and told Good Housekeeping that doing the campaign was her way of sharing with the world, "I struggle with my own self-esteem." While admitting to never being comfortable as a cover girl like a Meryl Streep type, she told Good Housekeeping, "the girl in those photos took off her clothes and stood there, letting her tummy relax. I was free." It seems like Curtis is still maintaining this freed state of mind with her latest work.