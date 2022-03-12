Sebastian Stan Admits His Transformation Into Tommy Lee Took A Toll On His Mental Health

Wearing steel balls is one thing, but undergoing an intense training regimen is a whole other beast. According to Sebastian Lee, the physical transformation was the most difficult part in preparing for his Tommy lee role. "It was always difficult because I just wasn't the same frame as him," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "I had to lose so much weight, and the drums were a real pressure for me... The whole thing felt like this just ginormous mountain to climb."

But even after training for hours on end and following a strict diet, Stan still didn't feel like he did enough. "I was trying to lose weight and I still felt I didn't lose enough weight," he continued. "And people were telling me I was crazy and going, 'You have body dysmorphia now' — which I always did anyway."

And while it affected his mental health, he wouldn't have it any other way. "I'm proud of the whole thing," Stan admitted, adding that he thinks it's still one of the most fun parts about acting. He will likely pick up another role that's equally as challenging, as he once said that he gravitates toward those. "When I read something that really kind of freaks me out a little bit and I get the voice that's like, 'Don't ever go near this,' then I'm more drawn to it," the actor told IndieWire. "I find usually that fear is a good indicator of something that I have to sort of step into."

