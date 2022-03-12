How Much Was Traci Braxton Worth At The Time Of Her Death?
We're only three months into 2022, but it's already been a tough time with unexpected celebrity deaths. Fans were hit with another loss when Traci Braxton — sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton — died on March 12. Her husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., confirmed her death in a statement to TMZ, saying, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."
Toni also announced her sister's death and paid tribute to her in a post on Instagram. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and her sisters. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."
As Toni noted, Traci took on many roles in her life, but she also had a successful career as a reality star. Here's how much she was worth at the time of her death.
Traci Braxton had a successful career in reality television
While Toni Braxton may be the most famous of the Braxton sisters, Traci Braxton also held her own in the family. Per Biography, Traci and her sisters — Toni, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina — discovered their musical talents at an early age and sang together at their father's church. They released their debut single "The Good Life" in 1990, but Traci decided to depart the group after getting pregnant with her son, per HollywoodLife, and became a social worker from her mid-20s to late-30s. However, Traci realized her musical dreams decades later when she released her debut album, "Crash and Burn," in October 2014, per Billboard. "Last Call," a single from the album, reached No. 16 on the R&B charts.
Besides her singing career, Traci also made a name for herself as a reality TV star, having starred alongside her sisters on WE tv's "Braxton Family Values" from 2011 to 2020, per IMDb. In an interview with Black Girl Nerds, Traci said she wanted to participate in the reality show because she was "just looking forward to having fun with my sisters and spending time with them," and never expected the show to become popular.
Traci also acted in "Sinners Wanted," "The Christmas Lottery," and "Chaaw," which is currently in post-production. As such, Traci earned more than a comfortable living, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating that she was worth $800,000 at the time of her death.