How Much Was Traci Braxton Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

We're only three months into 2022, but it's already been a tough time with unexpected celebrity deaths. Fans were hit with another loss when Traci Braxton — sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton — died on March 12. Her husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., confirmed her death in a statement to TMZ, saying, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."

Toni also announced her sister's death and paid tribute to her in a post on Instagram. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and her sisters. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

As Toni noted, Traci took on many roles in her life, but she also had a successful career as a reality star. Here's how much she was worth at the time of her death.