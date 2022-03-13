Micah Plath Did Not Hold Back For His 21st Birthday Bash

Micah Plath and his eight siblings grew up on a Georgia farm, where their Christian fundamentalists parents raised their children according to their strict beliefs. The family later became reality stars thanks to "Welcome to Plathville" on TLC. The network described the Plath family as "a blonde, blue-eyed family of 11" that shared "a passion for music, religion, family life, and traditional roles."

The U.S. Sun reported that the Plath kids were prohibited from eating sugar, joining social media, using computers, and watching TV. By Season 2, the family moved from the farm to a five-bedroom home worth $340,000, according to the outlet. It soon became apparent to viewers that it wasn't all copacetic in Plathville because the family was starting to fracture. According to Cheatsheet, after months of conflict, the Season 3 finale saw the oldest Plath son, Ethan, bid a final farewell to his estranged parents and head to new pastures.

Next, son Micah relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his modeling career. "What an adventure it's been so far! From adjusting to gas prices to making friends out here, looking at life with a different perspective, and realizing how small my home town was," he wrote on Instagram in November 2021. Micah's definitely making the most of living in the City of Angels and all it has to offer. He turned the legal drinking age on March 10, and Micah did not hold back for his 21st birthday bash.