Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms What We Suspected About Her On-Set Wardrobe

The long-awaited second season of "Bridgerton" is almost here. Netflix announced that the series will drop on March 25, and follows the trials and tribulations of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he seeks a wife. The trailer teases old and new faces, and even hints that the queen is still trying to uncover the identity of the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

The series is based on Julia Quinn's second novel in the Bridgerton series, called "The Viscount Who Loved Me." According to Entertainment Weekly, Edwina Sharma (played by Charithra Chandran) catches the viscount's eye, but he soon realizes that he needs to prove himself to her sister, Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley). Bailey told EW that the storyline depicts love in the Regency period, an era renowned for how "rigid" it is. At the same time, the actor divulged to The Sunday Times that "Bridgerton" still has plenty of "sex, sex, sex" scenes.

In the sizzling trailer, Anthony notes, "It is only out of the greatest love of my family that I aim to choose a bride with my head and not my heart." Of course, this begs the question if there's another possible candidate for the eldest Bridgerton's affections. Judging by the sparks flying between Kate and Anthony, it seems as if Edwina may have competition from her very own sister! But actor Simone Ashley revealed, that, unlike her character, her real-life challenges while working on the set were far less dramatic — but left her rather hungry.