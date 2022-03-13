The Tragic Death Of William Hurt

Actor William Hurt, famous for many of his Marvel appearances, died on March 13, a week before his 72nd birthday, per Deadline. Hurt's son, Will released a statement to the outlet about his father's death. "It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor... He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time." The announcement came after the announcement in May 2018 that Hunt had terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone, per the New York Post.

Hurt received three Academy Awards nominations for three years back-to-back in the 1980s for Best Actor and won in 1985 for "Kiss of the Spider Woman," per IMDB. However, Hurt's most well-known roles were those from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as "Thaddeus Ross" from "The Incredible Hulk," per The Hollywood Reporter. His character then delved headfirst into the MCU, and appeared in the famous Marvel movies "Captain America: Civil War," " Avengers: Infinity War," " Avengers: Endgame," and "Black Widow."

Of course, many are mourning Hurt's death, and are celebrating his life and legacy in film.