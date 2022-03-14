Why A Royal Expert Believes Queen Elizabeth Is Unlikely To Ever Meet Lilibet

If you're still waiting for a formal meeting between Queen Elizabeth and her great-granddaughter Lilibet, perhaps don't hold your breath while doing so.

Royal expert extraordinaire Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that an in-person encounter between the two is now "unlikely," after it was confirmed that Prince Harry would not be attending a memorial service in Britain for his late grandfather, Prince Philip. YIKES. "I think this was expected because of the issue with security, obviously, he would have wanted to come if he could," Fitzsimmons said. "I think it's a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed," he added.

As you may recall, Harry is in the midst of a lawsuit over security. "This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back," Harry's attorney, Shaheed Fatima said in court on February 18, as reported by The Guardian. "And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home," she continued. Well... there's always FaceTime, we suppose.