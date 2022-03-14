Benedict Cumberbatch's Learned Skill For The Power Of The Dog Is Grossing People Out

To say that Benedict Cumberbatch has had quite an unusual experience preparing for his role in "The Power of the Dog" would be an understatement. The actor, who played a 1925 Montana rancher with sadistic tendencies, had adopted a handful of new skills in order to give justice to his character.

For starters, he learned how to roll cigarettes using only one hand and embraced an intense smoking habit. It's gotten to the point that he incurred nicotine poisoning from smoking so much in a day. "Filterless rollies, just take after take after take ... When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible," he told Esquire. Cumberbatch even refused to bathe during filming so the smell of smoke would stay on him. "I wanted that layer of stink on me. I wanted people in the room to know what I smelled like. It was hard, though. It wasn't just in rehearsals," he recalled.

The "Doctor Strange" star also enlisted in "dream therapy" to get into his character. "We did dream analysis, which is a real trip, the idea that you can just drop a tiny suggestion on a notepad or in a mantra or some kind of thought process before you sleep and then let your subconscious do some of that work," he said, per Glamsham. Cumberbatch isn't clearly one to shy away from trying something new to embody a role, which is why he didn't back out from learning how to castrate a bull during his preparation period.