The Speech At The Critics Choice Awards That Had Laga Gaga In Tears

Halle Berry received the SeeHer Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards and her speech conjured big emotions in the room, especially for Lady Gaga. As she spoke, Berry highlighted the importance in storytelling, saying that it "can raise our consciousness and help us think outside of ourselves and our individual circumstances." She noted the need of facing the realities of others to move past judgment, "no matter how uncomfortable it makes us."

Gaga swelled with emotion from Berry's words, closing her eyes and composing herself in the moment. The "Bruised" star continued and expressed in her speech, "This is why I am so grateful to be standing and living in this moment where women are standing up and we are telling our own stories." Gaga nodded in teary agreement as Berry made an impassioned call for women to summon their intelligence to tell stories beyond "preconceived notions" to better fit all "multitudes and contradictions."

This message clearly resonated with Gaga, as it echoed several notes she herself expressed during a speech in 2018 when honored as one of ELLE's Women in Hollywood. "We women in Hollywood, we are voices," she said at the time. "We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced." Berry and Gaga's positive messages are continuing to be highlighted as dynamics evolve in entertainment.