Britney Spears Gets Candid About Her Body In Latest Instagram Post
Not a girl, not yet a woman?
On March 15 legendary pop princess Britney Spears took to her Instagram to let it all hang out and get candid about her body and how she says her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, "stripped" her of her womanhood. "The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!" Spears penned in a from-the-hip post. "He said sit down in that chair ... we're going to have a talk ... He said 'I'm Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on' and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me ... I was never the same," she confessed.
Fortunately, it appears that little by little Spears is finding pieces of herself once again — including reclaiming ownership and autonomy of her body and its functions.
Britney Spears breastfed both of her sons
Britney Spears said that she resolved to make a milk factory after giving birth to her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James.
"Okay... so I breast fed my 2 boys... like a freaking milk factory! I had literally 6 full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breast feeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry!!!' she recalled in the candid post alongside an up close and personal photo of her bikini top-clad breasts. "I was always spraying out and leaking because I was so full of milk and it kind of hurt my boobs!!! They got so full I was like 'hey I will make a milk factory in my living room' and guess what... I did!!! I had my breast milk in literally 12 bottles at one point!!!"
Fortunately for Spears, many years and a stifling conservatorship that left her feeling "stripped" later, the "Oops I Did It Again" crooner is coming back around. On February 28, Spears posted a series of nude photographs of herself frolicking on a beach with only diamond emojis strategically placed. "Sliving!" socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton gushed in the comments section under the bombshell post. Meanwhile, high profile Peloton instructor former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Cody Rigsby penned, "Go awwwf mom@."