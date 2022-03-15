Only Bob Saget's Family Will Ever Know The True Details Surrounding His Death

The millions of fans of Bob Saget may never fully know exactly what happened to the much-loved actor when it comes to his tragic, sudden death, and what he did in his final moments.

Of course, we know the "Full House" star died on January 9 aged 65 in Orlando, Florida, while in the Sunshine State on tour. A few more details followed in February about how he died, with an autopsy report claiming that Saget had several injuries to his body, including fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes (via People). It was also noted that Saget tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after his autopsy report was released, police offered a theory on what potentially happened to the star as "blunt head trauma" was listed as his official cause of death. They speculated to People that Saget may have become unconscious in his hotel bathroom while in his room alone, potentially falling to the floor and injuring his head in the process, then hitting it on the ground. He seemingly went back to bed after regaining consciousness, not knowing the extent of his injuries, which is where he was later discovered dead by hotel staff.

A deputy at the Orange County Sheriff's office admitted "there are still a lot of unanswered questions" related to the star's tragic passing, but it's unlikely fans will ever get any answers to those unanswered questions due to a plea from the late star's nearest and dearest.