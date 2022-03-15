Is Khloe Kardashian Really Ready To Start Dating Someone New?

When it comes to her love life, Khloé Kardashian has given a lot of second chances. Even when the world was bashing Tristan Thompson for his treatment of her, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum tried to make their relationship work. Khloé forgave the NBA player when footage reportedly showed him kissing several women at a club, just days before Khloé went into labor with their child, True, in April 2018, People reported.

But Khloé's renewed trust in him wouldn't last. In February 2019, Thompson was accused of being unfaithful to Khloé once again, but not with just anyone. Thompson reportedly made out with Jordyn Woods, one of Kylie Jenner's best friends whom the Kardashian-Jenners regarded as family, according to People. In fact, Woods worked with Khloé on her denim brand, Good American, but Khloé axed her business association with Woods following the cheating scandal, Page Six reported.

This time around, the scandal hit Khloé hard and she broke up with Thompson. But the former couple and co-parents patched things up the following year, when they reconnected amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They split again in June after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she had a fling with Thompson, according to Page Six. If Khloé believed the worst was over from Thompson, she was wrong. In December, news came to light that Thompson had gotten Maralee Nichols pregnant in March 2021, when they were still together, TMZ reported. The latest scandal was apparently it for Khloé.